Friends often help us to get through the worst phases of our lives. Be it heart breaks or failed job interviews, somehow they always have solutions to help us go pass through tougher times.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, we bring to you five on-screen friends who have been together through thick and thin and never deserted each other:

Kimmy and Titus from Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt

The bond Kimmy and Titus share in the Netflix's original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt gives us major friendship goals. Kimmy acts as Titus' moral compass, and Titus acts as Kimmy's mirror to reality.

Mija and Okja from Okja



Animals are often thought to be ferocious but this movie shows us how the language of love transcends all barriers. In the film Okja, Mija grew up with Okja, a super pig, who is her best friend and she loves it like a member of her family. In fact, Mija leaves no stone unturned when she gets to know that her beloved pet has been taken by Mirando Corporation.

Piku and Rana from Piku



One might think Piku to be a movie only about the relation between Bhaskor and his commode but there's most than that. The simple friendship between Piku and Rana grows over the course of a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. Rana becomes the friend who gives some sane company to Piku during the journey.

Nicky and Red from Orange Is The New Black



There can be no denying that the whole bunch at Litchfield Penitentiary is nothing but one big family. Piper Chapman is the protagonist in Orange Is The New Black but at the end of the day, Piper and her counterparts like Alex, Poussey, Tastey, Suzanne, Maria, all are fighting for better reforms in prison. Nicky and Red's relationship, however, appears to be one of the strongest. More than a friend, Red's seems to be more like a foster mother to Nicky by helping her through her worst times.

Rani and Vijaylakshmi from Queen



The movie Queen tells the story of a hesitant young girl Rani who goes on a solo trip to Paris & Amsterdam after being jilted on the day of her marriage. This was a great step taken by Rani towards getting the reigns of her life back into her hands. But, it was a chance meeting with Vijaylakshmi that did the trick. A free-spirited Vijaylakshmi actually helped Rani to come out of her shell slowly and steadily and also gives her the confidence to continue pursuing her solo trip.