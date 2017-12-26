Hollywood film lovers would agree that 2017 wasn't a great year for films. The box office collections were tame for most part of the year and numerous movie buffs were not impressed by the kind of films released this year.

However, 2018 may see a revival of box office collections, with Hollywood offering some jaw-dropping spectacles for film lovers. From a slew of Marvel movies and hat-trick X-Men movies, some brilliant female performances in Ocean's 8 and another Star Wars movie lined up, 2018 looks like a blockbuster in the making.

The year is set to begin with the fourth installation of horror flick Insidious slated to release on January 5. Titled Insidious: The Last Key, the film was originally slated to release around Halloween 2017, but the makers pushed it to January 2018. The spine-chilling trailers have already teased the horror element of the movie, and it promises to scare your way into the New Year numbers.

While January will mostly depend on Insidious, February has two major franchise movies releasing. Over the Valentine's Day weekend, the Fifty Shades series will conclude its trilogy as Fifty Shades Freed hits the screens.

Insidious: The Last Key trailer:

Fifty Shades Freed trailer:

While on one hand there will an end, February will watch the beginning of an epic war on another. Disney-owned Marvel will set the ball rolling for Avengers: Infinity War's summer release as Black Panther releases in February.

Black Panther trailer:

There is no doubt that Disney will earn big bucks through Black Panther. But the Mouse House will not stop with the superhero movie in February. The studio is in March releasing A Wrinkle in Time, featuring Reese Withersoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine in the lead. The live-action movie's trailer was released a few days ago and has created positive buzz online.

A Wrinkle in Time trailer

March also sees numerous big-budget movies releasing: Tomb Rider, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Isle of Dogs and Ready Player One.

Ready Player One trailer:

Luring viewers into the summer's groove, the X-Men franchise is releasing The New Mutants, introducing the world to new X-Men characters in a completely unusual X-Men style. This will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story in May.

The New Mutants trailer:

Avengers: Infinity War trailer

The X-Men franchise will take the summer to its peak with the release of Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2. The R-rated movie will be followed by an epic all-women movie, Ocean's 8, in June. The summer month will also watch The Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom release.

Deadpool 2 teaser:

Ocean's 8 trailer:

If you thought June was spectacular, wait until you see the July list. Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Skyscraper, The Nun, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and Mission: Impossible 6 are slated to set the box office on fire that month.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again trailer:

The fall and winter season releases would include The Darkest Minds, based on Alexandra Bracken's book of the same title, Venom, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, X-Men: The Dark Phoenix, and Creed 2, to name a few.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms teaser:

DC and Warner Bros will hope to end the year with a bang as Aquaman is slated to release at the end of 2018.

Aquaman character trailer: