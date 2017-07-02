While Spider-Man: Homecoming is going to hit the theatres soon and die-hard Game of Thrones fans have been busy about the premiere of the Season 7, a handful of other new movie trailers have already set up the storm this week.

Also read: Greatest Showman trailer: Logan star Hugh Jackman pulls off Barnum & Bailey founder in style [VIDEO]

Several studios have dropped trailers for their upcoming movies and that list includes a rebooted film, a horror movie and a biopic. Even the list contains a re-release of the 3D version for 1991 James Cameron's directed Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Besides that, the fans have finally got the glimpse of Hugh Jackman's post-Wolverine role in the upcoming movie The Greatest Showman. Jackman portrays the role of PT Barnum, the man behind the world-famous Barnum & Bailey circus, in the musical.

Netflix also released the trailer for its upcoming horror film Death Note which is an adaptation of writer Tsugumi Ohba's manga series. The trailer faced massive criticism as the content of the movie totally differs from the manga series. Apart from that, Death Note is the latest victim of Hollywood whitewashing.

Check out 9 trailers from this week below.

Terminator 2: 3D [Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer the film opens in theatres on August 25]

Jumanji [Dwayne Johnson starrer the film opens in theatres on December 20]

Death Note [ Lakeith Stanfield starrer the film arrives on Netflix on August 25]

The Greatest Showman [Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron starrer the film opens in theatres on December 25]

Atomic Blonde [Charlize Theron starrer the film opens in theatres on July 28]

Pitch Perfect 3 [Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson starrer the film opens in theatres on December 25]

Polaroid [Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch.starrer the film opens in theatres on August 25]

Breathe [Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy starrer the film opens in theatres on October 13]

Cult of Chucky [Jennifer Tilly starrer the horror sequel opens in theatres on October 3]