Hadrien Trudeau, son of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Hadrien Trudeau, son of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has his photo taken as the family arrives at Hamburg Airport for the Hamburg G20 economic summit on July 6, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany.Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images

Gorgeous Malayam actress Priya Prakash Varrier was everywhere on the internet for the last few days — and all because of a wink. But seems like netizens have found their new love and replaced the Oru Adaar Love actress with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's three-year-old son Hadrien.

Trudeau, who himself is an internet obsession, is on a week-long India tour along with his entire family — wife Sophie and children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien.

The 23rd Canadian Prime Minister has never failed to amaze us with his charming personality and impactful words. Be it celebrating Pongal or Diwali, or wearing kurta on Indian festivals, he has always stolen our hearts.

But this time, it's his son who is stealing the hearts of netizens. They have not stopped gushing over him since his adorable photo holding a bouquet and doing Namaste started doing the rounds on the internet. Hadrien, with his adorable swag, is the new internet sensation.

Hadrien Trudeau is so adorable that internet users did not even bother to compare him with Indian actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family arrived at Delhi on Saturday, February 17. They went to Gujarat on Monday, February 19. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the Trudeau family visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They were spotted spinning the charkha at the ashram.

Take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of Hadrien Trudeau here: 

Hadrien Trudeau, son of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children write on the visitors book during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 18, 2018.MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images
Hadrien Trudeau, son of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with his son Hadrien (L) during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 19, 2018SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images
Hadrien Trudeau, son of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (2R) plays with his son Hadrien while his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their other two children look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 18, 2018.MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images
Hadrien Trudeau, son of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Sophie Gregoire, wife of Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, holds her son Hadrien's hand as they leave the boat 'Diplomat' on the river Elbe while taking part in the G20 Summit Spouse Programme on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.Jorg Sarbach - Pool/Getty Images