Gorgeous Malayam actress Priya Prakash Varrier was everywhere on the internet for the last few days — and all because of a wink. But seems like netizens have found their new love and replaced the Oru Adaar Love actress with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's three-year-old son Hadrien.

Trudeau, who himself is an internet obsession, is on a week-long India tour along with his entire family — wife Sophie and children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien.

The 23rd Canadian Prime Minister has never failed to amaze us with his charming personality and impactful words. Be it celebrating Pongal or Diwali, or wearing kurta on Indian festivals, he has always stolen our hearts.

But this time, it's his son who is stealing the hearts of netizens. They have not stopped gushing over him since his adorable photo holding a bouquet and doing Namaste started doing the rounds on the internet. Hadrien, with his adorable swag, is the new internet sensation.

Hadrien you cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/0blU7QZHR6 — Pamela (@pamsinfinity) February 18, 2018

Hadrien Trudeau is so adorable that internet users did not even bother to compare him with Indian actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family arrived at Delhi on Saturday, February 17. They went to Gujarat on Monday, February 19. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the Trudeau family visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They were spotted spinning the charkha at the ashram.

Take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of Hadrien Trudeau here: