Carlos Tevez has become the latest high profile footballer to make the switch to the riches of China after Shanghai Shenhua confirmed that the Argentina forward would be the latest footballer to join their ranks. Tevez's move to China would see him become the highest paid footballer in the world, which would see him earn an estimated £615,000 per week surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This mammoth deal would see the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker earn $4.187 million a month, $1.046m a week, $149,535 a day, $103 a minute, or $1.73 a second. Shanghai Shenhua finished fourth in the Chinese Super League last season, 16 points behind champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and the addition of Carlos Tevez to their ranks will certainly enhance their chances of winning the title next year.

Carlos Tevez will join up with the rest of the squad who are on the Japanese island of Okinawa, after passing his medicals. The Chinese side who are coached by former Uruguay international Gus Poyet made a lot of high profile signings in the past with the likes of former Chelsea striker Demba Ba, former Newcastle striker Obafemi Martins and former Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin all opting to join the Chinese side.

Prior to Tevez's move to China, cross towns rivals Shanghai SIPG, coached by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas, agreed to a reported £60 million deal for Chelsea's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Oscar. The Chinese Super League have already splashed more than $400 million on players this year, after President Xi Jinping laid out a vision of turning the country into a footballing power house.

With so much money coming into football and especially in the Chinese Super League, a lot of top players from Europe and South America are choosing to move to China to receive a huge salary rather than play in the best leagues in the world along with the best players.