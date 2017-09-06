Kangana Ranaut has been creating waves with her recent explosive interviews and has become a hot topic of discussion among people in the industry as well as the public.

Even as she continues to make headlines, the Queen actress recently graced the September issue of a fashion magazine. Kangana nailed the royal princess look, dressed in red bridal attire with heavy jewellery designed by Sabyasachi.

Kangana-Hrithik fight: Sussanne Khan hits back at Simran actress with a strong post

The cover photo was shared on Instagram by the magazine with a caption that read: "This September, Her Majesty #KanganaRanaut graces the cover of #BazaarBrideIn wearing Heritage Jewelry by Sabyasachi. The woman of many powers - an accomplished actor, an outspoken feminist and a role model to many, gets candid with us on life, love, career and beyond. [sic]"

In the interview on Aap Ki Adalat, the outspoken actress had talked of how rumoured ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan had allegedly misused her email account as he had its password. The National Award-winning actress claimed Hrithik sent thousands of emails to himself through her email account. She also demanded a public apology from the actor.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film called Simran, which will see her play an unconventional role: A divorced NRI Gujarati woman named Praful Patel. The film, scheduled to release on September 15, is about a housekeeper who accidentally enters the world of crime.

Simran is apparently inspired — in parts — by the real-life story of US nurse Sandeep Kaur aka Bombshell Bandit, who was imprisoned for robbing banks to pay off her gambling debts last year.