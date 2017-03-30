ACT is getting into the broadband war with Reliance Jio and Airtel with its new Fibernet service, which offers speeds up to 1Gbps. The service is currently available only in Hyderabad, but it will soon be available in all the 11 cities where ACT is operational.

The 1Gbps plan is perfect for both home and small and medium businesses and comes at a price of Rs 5,999 with 1TB FUP limit. The new service uses fiber optic technology, which can offer 400 times faster average internet speed of 2.5Mbps in India. To put it into perspective, downloading any file will be faster than transferring the same into a USB drive.

"With our citizens and the government moving towards the Digital India movement, high speed internet is the need of the hour. With the launch of our 1 Gbps broadband internet service, it gives me immense pride to turn this dream into reality," Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT Fibernet, said in a statement.

ACT claims to have the largest broadband market share of over 65 percent in Hyderabad. With the new optic fiber broadband, the non-telco internet service provider aims to fast track Telengana government's target to hook up the 23 million residents by 2018.

ACT has commercially launched its gigabit broadband service, while Airtel and Reliance Jio are testing their optic fiber services in different parts of the country. In December, Airtel offered its users a chance to test the V-Fiber service in Mumbai for a period of three months. Reliance Jio also ran a similar pilot programme, where it offered 3 months of free access to its GigaFiber broadband in select cities. There's no news on when users around the country will have full access to the 1Gbps broadband from Airtel and Jio, but with ACT's launch, we can expect it to happen sooner than later.