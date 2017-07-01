Reliance Jio had started a price war in the Indian telecom industry and now all telcos are fighting to win it. Initially, 4G LTE data was perceived as a luxury, but the free giveaways and low-cost offers have made high-speed internet on mobile devices a part of our lives.

After several months of free giveaway, Reliance Jio extended its freebies for three months with a one-time recharge under its Prime membership programme. Now, Airtel is following the same path.

Airtel's Holiday Surprise offer that gave postpaid users 10GB per month free for three months was launched in April. As the offer comes towards an end, the largest telecom operator in India is luring its users with an extension of the same offer as a part of its Monsoon Surprise offer.

"Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July 2017," Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel, said in a statement.

How to avail 30GB free 4G data?

The free data giveaway is applicable for postpaid customers. In order to avail the offer, users must send "SURPRISE" to 121 and 30GB data offer will be activated. It is worth mentioning that the offer can only be availed if the users are into a new billing cycle.

There's an alternative way to activate the offer by downloading My Airtel app, which is available on Google Play Store for free. Once downloaded, launch the app and click on Monsoon offer banner. Users will then be instructed to download Airtel TV app. Follow the instruction to download another app in order to claim the free 30GB data.

It will take up to 24 hours for the offer to get activated. Users will get 10GB 4G data per month for three months.