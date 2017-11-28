US auto major Ford could be mulling a major rejig of its car portfolio in India. If it was the Figo facelift that made the headlines earlier, the time has come for us to say that a crossover based on the Figo hatchback is being tested on Indian roads even as we write.

A fresh batch of spy images of the new Figo Cross is now splashed across the web, suggesting its arrival could be in the offing. While there have been no reports on the launches of these models in the country, 2018 looks a promising bet.

Coming back to the images, the new Figo crossover makes one believe it's derived from the Ka Trail — a crossover based on the Figo hatchback that is sold in international markets.

Also read: 2018 Ford Figo facelift spied testing, reveals new front grille

The Figo Cross — what probably could be Ford's player in the segment featuring Honda WR-V and Hyundai i20 Active — could be slated for plastic claddings around the body, the signature Ford grille at the front with new headlight and bumper.

The new crossover is also expected to see an updated cabin with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

1 / 2



Under the hood, the new crossover from Ford could also get the new Dragon petrol engines like the new EcoSport and the Figo twins. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor is a derivative of the new Dragon series of petrol engines.

Also read: India Electric Vehicle sales: Gujarat tops the list; West Bengal, UP, Rajasthan and Maharashtra not far behind

Image: Auto Adrenalin