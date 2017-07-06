Real Madrid has slapped an asking price of €90 million for Alvaro Morata, enough to leave the Manchester United fans fuming. The club board now has taken a decision on this: Let's let go of this, time to move back to Romelu Lukaku.

And damn, Manchester United has acted swiftly and is on the verge of completing the signing of Lukaku in the next few days to come!

According to widespread reports in the British press on Thursday, July 6, a £75m fee has been agreed on between United and Everton over the transfer of the Belgian hotshot striker to the Old Trafford.

All that is left now is the negotiations with Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola to set the wage structure for the player, the smooth medical at the club... and here you go, Lukaku officially signs the contract with Manchester United!

As for Morata, it is believed that United are not going ahead to sign up the Real Madrid striker on the face of the La Liga side's heavy demands.

Lukaku's previous association with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho at Chelsea also comes as a huge plus for the club.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the agreement with Everton for the transfer of Lukaku has absolutely no connection with a possible transfer for Manchester United ace to the Toffees, this summer transfer window.

Romelu Lukaku club career stats (as on July 6)

Total appearances (in all competitions): 326

Goals: 152

Assists: 56