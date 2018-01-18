Things are not er... well between Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the moment. A press conference, only some days back, brought out sharp comments and accusations from both parties towards each other.

Patching things up with Conte at this particular moment seems difficult for Mourinho. The Portuguese is already tensed over the placement of Manchester United in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Besides that, the continuous transfer saga surrounding Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez, off late, seems to have left him a bit unsettled already.

In the midst of all these, certain individuals should actually be given the brownie points for managing to troll Mourinho! We know the United boss was left embarrassed but even Mou will agree people coming out successful in bluffing him, is something that is worthy of a pat in the back.

Some mischievous TV reporters managed to stop Mourinho at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester on Wednesday. After their plethora of questions, they asked the Portuguese coach to sign an United jersey.

The boss happily did that but following that, the reporters turned the jersey to reveal the name "Antonio Conte" written with the kit number "1".

Of course, Mourinho had a facepalm moment and was left embarrassed but he didn't make an issue out of that. He just smirked while the Italian reporters proudly flaunted the signed United jersey with a huge smile of accomplishment.

The Manchester United boss was asked in a press conference some days back if he had lost his passion for coaching United. His reply was: "Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline, it means I have lost my passion?"

"One thing I can say is I never was banned for match-fixing. And that will never happen."

The last comment was an indirect reference to Conte who was banned from football for four months in the 2012-13 season over a match-fixing incident that took place when he was the coach of Siena in the past.

Asked about Mourinho's comments, Conte preferred to add fuel to the fire by saying the Manchester United boss had 'senile dementia'.