Just a couple of days after Chelsea narrowly edged past Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge, the reports of Jose Mourinho moving over to PSG for his next big managerial assignment have already surfaced.

As per the Sun this Tuesday November 7, contacts have been made between the PSG authorities and Mourinho's representatives. We're not really aware of what was discussed and what remained the outcome of the meeting.

Mourinho signed a three-year contact with United in the summer of 2016 and made quite an impact in his first season. The club bagged the League Cup, the Europa League title and the FA Community Shield.

This season, the Red Devils started well in the Premier League but seem to have lost the title race already as their neighbours Manchester City look an invincible team under Pep Guardiola. Winning the UEFA Champions League, meanwhile, will be a huge fillip for the club as well as Mourinho, in particular.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan head coach has categorically mentioned time and again that he has a contract to fulfil at Manchester United. However, the recent reports of his possible rift with certain players -- like Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera -- have given rise to a feeling of negativity.

Mourinho's comments during a press conference, not a while back, praising Paris St Germain, was also misconstrued as a possible breach of Manchester United trust, by some.

"At the moment in Paris there is something special," the Portuguese gaffer had said. "Magic, quality, youth, it's fantastic." He had also added that there is no way he would end his career at United.

Mourinho's old friend Antero Henrique could turn out to be the mastermind if the United coach indeed signs up for Paris, sometime in the future or even before the end of his current contract at Old Trafford, which would indeed be very shocking.

Henrique, currently the sporting director at PSG, worked with Mourinho back at FC Porto.

The Portuguese gaffer has worked in the Portuguese league, the Premier League, the La Liga as well as the Italian Serie A. There's no reason why Mourinho wouldn't fancy a chance in the French league now, with a side who is keen on creating a dream fantasy side in football at the moment.