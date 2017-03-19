Mourinho: I would rather win Europa League than come fourth in Premier League

  • March 19, 2017 21:04 IST
    By Hayters
Mourinho: I would rather win Europa League than come fourth in Premier League Close
Speaking after Manchester Uniteds 3-1 win against Middlesbrough, manager Jose Mourinho highlights the importance of the win for the clubs position in the Premier League and his hopes for the team in the Europa League.
