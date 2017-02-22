Mourinho cant guarantee Wayne Rooney will stay at Manchester United

  • February 22, 2017 15:56 IST
    By Reuters
Wayne Rooney has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for Wednesdays Europa league game against French side St Etienne and could miss Sundays League Cup final against Southampton at Wembley, manager Jose Mourinho said on 21 February 21. Rooney, Uniteds all-time top scorer, has not played since the start of February.
