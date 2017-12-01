Mouni Roy is undoubtedly one of the most popular television celebrities with a massive fan base. Although she has been in the industry for over a decade, it was only with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series that Mouni rose to overnight stardom.

She has also turned out to be a fashionista, and often shares posts of her outfits for various events on Instagram.

Mouni recently posted a few photoshoots on social media, which went viral online.

The gorgeous beauty is seen in the pictures posing in a backless black gown. She chose to let her hair down and looks extremely sensuous.

On the work front, Mouni will soon make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, which will see her playing the role of Akshay's on-screen wife. Post that, she will make her web series debut for Alt Balaji's Mehrunisa.

Mouni has also bagged Dharma Production's Brahmastra, which has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The shooting of the film will kick-start in February 2018.

Mouni has opted out of the third instalment of massively successful supernatural series Naagin due to her hectic Bollywood schedule. The makers are currently hunting for a new face to replace her.

The actress was also in the news a month ago for her rumoured breakup with longtime boyfriend Mohit Raina. But the Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev couple put all breakup rumours to rest by posing for a cosy picture together this Diwali.