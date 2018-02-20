Here's shocking yet exciting news for fans of television actor Gaurav Chopra.

The actor and Bigg Boss 10 contestant got secretly married to Hitisha in a private ceremony on Monday, February 19. The traditional Indian wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

While there is no information regarding who is Gaurav's bride except for her name, some pictures from the wedding have surfaced online where the bride is seen in a gorgeous red lehenga and Gaurav in a white sherwani. He teamed up his outfit with a maroon shawl.

Surprisingly, no television celebrities were spotted at the venue except for Gaurav's Bigg Boss 10 co-contestant and former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal.

Gaurav was in a long-term relationship with actress Narayani Shastri before he got close to TV-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, with whom he parted ways after a few years of courtship. It was said that the actor and the Naagin actress broke up because of Gaurav's ex-girlfriend Narayani, who was still a close friend of his.

Gaurav is popular for his television roles like Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in Uttaran, Abhay Singh Ranawat in Sadda Haq and Samay in Aisa Des Hai Mera. He had participated in reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with Mouni and gave a tough competition to his inmates in the 10th season of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim of Sasural Simar Ka fame will be getting married on February 26 at Shoaib's hometown Bhopal. The much-in-love couple Dipika and Shoaib will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends later.

Quoting a source, a report in indianexpress.com said: "Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalized affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organizing a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which haven't been fixed yet."