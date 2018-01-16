Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to appear in a movie together for the first time. Titled Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will be a superhero flick and will also star popular TV actress Mouni Roy.

Mouni is set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Even before the movie releases, the diva has bagged another project, which is Brahmastra.

The former Naagin actress will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. The recent buzz is she will play a grey character in it.

According to DNA, Mouni will be the antagonist in this fantasy drama trilogy's first part. Ranbir will play a superhero and Alia will be his love interest.

Mouni has already been in the news for her steamy pictures on Instagram. The diva has gained a good fan base due to her online posts and television characters. Also, her equation with Salman Khan has been the talk of the town. Reports claimed Mouni entered the film industry because of Salman.

The actress has also grabbed attention for her relationship with TV actor Mohit Raina.

Mouni and Mohit were seen together in a popular TV show, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, as Shiv-Parvathy. According to another report in DNA, Mohit is following in his rumoured girlfriend's footsteps.

"(After Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev) I had a lot of offers, but nothing interested me then. But now people are taking up different subjects and the space has become interesting. After this show, I will take up a film," DNA quoted him as saying.

Mohit is currently working on the television show 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897. He will play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in it. The TV series has grabbed attention because Akshay Kumar will be seen coming up with the similar story on the silver screen.

Akshay and Mohit shared their respective projects' first looks on the same day. Talking about the comparison between the two, Mohit told the daily: "Both are different mediums. This Saragarhi event happened in one day, we have stretched the story to 1400 hours and the film will have over a two-hour duration. Both the perspectives will be different and unique in their own way. As for the look, Akshay's is of that era considering the perfectionist that he is."

As @akshaykumar 's #Kesari look floors all, here's Mohit Raina as Havildar Ishar Singh from 21 Sarfarosh : saragarhi 1897 pic.twitter.com/BjarPVaIfX — Bappa Raj (@bapparaj111) January 5, 2018

Update: After Gold and Brahmastra, earlier reports suggested that Mouni has been roped in for Dabangg 3. Being friends with the Tiger Zinda Hai star surely helps. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Mouni's Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Akshay Kumar. She plays the wife of Akshay on screen. Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London.