It seems like there is no looking back for television star Mouni Roy. After bagging the lead role in Reema Kagti's Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar, the gorgeous actress has bagged her second movie and it's none other than Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure.

Yes, you heard it right! Mouni will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Although her role has not been revealed yet, the news will surely leave her fans excited.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror: "Mouni recently came on board and will start shooting early next year when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps."

Meanwhile, the Naagin actress' Bollywood debut in the sports drama will see her play the role of Akshay's on-screen wife. Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London.

Besides her Bollywood projects, the actress had recently featured alongside Salman Khan in the promo of Bigg Boss 11.

She was also in news for her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend Mohit Raina. But the Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev couple put all breakup rumours to rest by posing for a cosy picture together this Diwali.