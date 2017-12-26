Mouni Roy's career seems to be going great. The actress has reportedly bagged a role in the third instalment of Salman Khan's hit franchise Dabangg.

According to a Mid-Day report, Mouni has a meaty role in the film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and will be produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Being friends with the Tiger Zinda Hai star surely helps. It now remains to be seen if Mouni proves to be a tough competitor for Sonakshi, who had been part of Dabangg in the first two parts.

Meanwhile, Mouni will make her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Akshay Kumar. She plays the wife of Akshay on screen. Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London. She will also make her web series debut for Alt Balaji's Mehrunisa.

Mouni's next is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The shoot for the film will begin early next year.

The actress had to opt out of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 due to her Bollywood commitments. She had been the face of the supernatural series for the past two seasons and had, in fact, rose to fame with the super success of the series.

Mouni was also in the news a month ago for her rumoured breakup with longtime boyfriend Mohit Raina. But the Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev couple put all breakup rumours to rest by posing for a cosy picture together this Diwali.