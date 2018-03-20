Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses on television and has off late been in news for her upcoming film Brahmastra. Recently, she once again made headlines and the reason is her boyfriend.

No, it's not Mohit Raina. Mouni has named someone else as her boyfriend and it will surely leave fans confused. The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her "best boy-friend" and it is none other than the director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji.

"#मेरा Howard Roark + Lazlo Strange + Young Dumbledore ❤️ # BestBoy-Friend," she captioned the picture.

In the images, both Mouni and Ayan, sporting casual looks, are seen smiling and posing for the cameras.

Although the rumored lovebirds Mouni and Mohit are known to be dating for several years now, it has been only recently that the two are posting each other's photos and showcasing their PDA on social media.

The Naagin actress, who is shooting in Bulgaria along with the Brahmastra team including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, seems to be making the most of her time when not shooting. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from the exotic location on Instagram, leaving fans in awe of the scenic beauty of Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ranbir, who is playing a superhero in the film, along with the team of Brahmastra have been struggling and the reason is the costume of the superhero.

A huge amount of creativity has been put by the makers as they want the look to be unique and distinct, and want the superhero character to make an instant chord with the audience. Reportedly, they have already tried and discarded several looks.

"He doesn't want to end up looking like another Krrish," the actor's friend told Asian Age. The report had said that the team had still not come to a conclusion and finalized the final look of Ranbir's superhero costume.