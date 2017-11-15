Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, who were rumoured to have parted ways, are very much together and are now showcasing their love on social media.

Mohit shared a selfie on Instagram captioning it as: "❤️ to bachha hain ji ❤️" [sic.]

Aren't the two adorable?

❤️ to bachha hain ji ❤️ A post shared by Mohit (@merainna) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:46am PST

A few days back, a picture of the two had surfaced online where Mohit was seen wrapping his arms around Mouni's shoulder. The picture, clicked during the festive occasion of Diwali, surely does prove that all is well between the good-looking actors.

It was only a few months ago that reports of the two parting ways made headlines. The break-up came to light after they stopped commenting on each other's social media photos and then unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, Mouni also removed pictures with Mohit from her social media page.

The couple had fallen in love on Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev show and had remained inseparable since then. They have had never admitted to their relationship, although they had been often spotted together at events and parties until recently.

Earlier, there were reports that Mouni and Mohit were getting involved in regular arguments over the actress' apparent closeness to her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. However, back then, Mouni had refuted the reports.

Meanwhile, it seems like there is no looking back for television star Mouni Roy. After bagging the lead role in Reema Kagti's Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar, the gorgeous actress has bagged her second movie and it's none other than Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure.

Yes, you heard it right! Mouni will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Although her role has not been revealed yet, the news has surely left her fans excited.

Mohit, on the other hand, has been away from small screen after his stint on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat ended in 2016.