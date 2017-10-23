Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, who were rumoured to have parted ways, are very much together.

A picture of the two has surfaced online where Mohit is seen wrapping his arms around Mouni's shoulder. The picture, which is believed to have been clicked during the festive occasion of Diwali, surely does prove that all is well between the good-looking actors.

It was only a few months ago that reports of the two parting ways made headlines. The break-up came to light after they stopped commenting on each other's social media photos and then unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, Mouni also removed pictures with Mohit from her social media page.

The couple had fallen in love on Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev show and had remained inseparable since then. They have had never admitted to their relationship, although they had been often spotted together at events and parties until recently.

Earlier, there were reports that Mouni and Mohit were getting involved in regular arguments over the actress' apparent closeness to her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. However, back then, Mouni had refuted the reports.

Meanwhile, Mouni will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Mohit, on the other hand, has been away from small screen after his stint on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat ended in 2016.