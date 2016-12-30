Looks like real life television couple Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina are finally ready to make their relationship public.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Mouni and Mohit have flown down to Goa to ring in the New Year. The Naagin 2 actress and Mohit are accompanied by the actress' family. With this, it seems like the rumoured couple are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Mouni and Mohit, who shared screen space in Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev, have been said to be dating for over five years now. Although the two have never admitted to their relationship, they are often spotted together at events or parties.

Recently, it was being said that Mouni and Mohit got engaged after rumours started doing the rounds that Mohit gifted a solitaire ring to his lady love. However, the actress later denied the engagement reports. In fact, some reports also claimed that rumoured couple is planning to get married in early 2017.

Meanwhile, Mouni's former co-star Arjun Bijlani from the show Naagin, who is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Anand in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, is also in Goa to welcome the New Year with his family.