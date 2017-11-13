A few weeks ago, it was reported that Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 will not have Mouni Roy, who had been the face of the supernatural show since the first season.

It was said that the makers are hunting for a new face to play the lead in the upcoming series as Mouni had to let go the offer due to her Bollywood commitments. The gorgeous actress, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, has Alt Balaji's web series Mehrunisa and Dharma Production's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in hand.

But now it seems the producer is unsure of moving ahead with the third instalment without Mouni.

Recently, Ekta shared a video of an unidentified man on Instagram who was seen frantically performing naagin dance. While the video is hilarious, Ekta, who too seemed amused, captained it as: "Finally found d cast for naagin 3! @imouniroy"

Finally found d cast for naagin 3! @imouniroy ❤️❤️❤️??????? A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:13am PST

The fact that Ekta tagged Mouni in the post makes us wonder if Mouni will be part of Naagin 3.

It should be mentioned that Mouni rose to stardom with the massive success of Naagin followed by Naagin 2. While we need to wait and watch if the actress finally makes it to the show, the third instalment of the series is likely to go on air from January next year.

Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandra, who had been part of the supernatural series since its inception, are expected to continue reprising their roles in Naagin 3 as well.