Television star Mouni Roy, who will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold has apparently started gearing up for the movie. The actress shared a picture of her on Instagram where she is seen dancing.

The actress, who rose to popularity with the Naagin series, will be seen in a completely different avatar and is expected to start shooting from August. "Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will shoot for the film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male-dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the Reema Kagti film has kick-started in London with Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor, who play pivotal roles in the movie, even before Akshay joined them. On Saturday (July 1), Akshay released his first look from the film.

Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London. "It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India's history as well," the source added.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's sports drama is expected to be released on Independence Day, 2018.