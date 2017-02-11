With Valentine's Day 2017 round the corner, a Tamil music romantic video that portrays the emotion of love between two friends, surfaced online on February 9. The album, titled Mounam Sollum Varthaigal, featuring Vinitha Koshy and Abhimanyu Ramanandan of Aanandam fame in main roles, has become a hit on social media.

The six-minute music video shows how two friends confess their affection to each other in a subtle way. Mounam Sollum Varthaigal, which also stars Renjith Sekhar and Sujith Warrier, is the directorial venture of award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair. The song that begins with the word Pessamal has been penned by Jayakumar N, and music has been composed by Sidhartha Pradeep. Amrita Jayakumar and Nithin Raj have rendered their voice to the song, which has been captured with beautiful visuals by Luke Jose.

Appu Bhattathiri, who has edited the movies Kunjiramayanam, Oraalpokkam and Ozhivu Divasathe Kali, has edited the song. It has to be noted that except the lyricist, the entire team of Mounam Sollum Varthaigal consists of Keralites.

Mounam Sollum Varthaigal, uploaded on the YouTube page of music label Muzik247, has been viewed over one lakh times within 36 hours of its release. Vinitha, who initially caught the attention of the netizens with her dubsmash videos, made her acting debut as Lovely Miss in director Ganesh Raj's campus entertainer Aanandam in 2016.

"Here it is ...Mounam Sollum Varthaigal. When Love speaks to you in a thousand silent ways ... just Listen. Enjoy the season of love ❤️❤️Advance Valentine's Day wishes :) [sic]," Vintha writes while sharing the music video on Facebook.

Watch Mounam Sollum Varthaigal music video here: