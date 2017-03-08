Raghava Lawrence's much-awaited Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has cleared all the hurdles and will see the light of day on Thursday, March 9. The Tamil movie is a remake of Telugu flick Pataas, which starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Shruti Sodhi in the leads.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is directed by Sai Ramani, while RB Choudary of Super Good Films has bankrolled the flick. The Tamil film has Sarvesh Murari's cinematography, Praveen KL's editing and Amresh Ganesh's music.

Nikki Galrani plays Raghava Lawrence's love interest, while Sathyaraj has enacted an important role in Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva. Ashutosh Rana, Vamsi Krishna, Jayaprakash, Sathish, Kovai Sarala, VTV Ganesh and many others play supporting roles.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is about a corrupt cop played by Raghava Lawrence. An ugly incident from the past motivates him to be a dishonest cop, who works closely with a rouge politician enacted by Ashutosh Rana.

The story takes a twist when the cop and politician's relationship sours. The remaining part of the story is about a cat-and-mouse game between them.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has evoked a lot of interest in the minds of the audience with its action-packed trailer and teaser. With Raghava Lawrence being part of a couple of successful films in the recent years, the expectations from the film have soared sky-high.

Will the film stand different from the usual commercial potboilers to win the audience's appreciation? Find it in the viewers' words below: