Raghava Lawrence and Nikki Galrani-starrer Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is off to a good start at the Chennai box office. In its first weekend, the Tamil movie has performed well in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva was released on March 2 despite facing a lot of issues till the last minute of its release. The film has minted Rs 1.61 crore from 312 shows in the opening weekend in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. The movie has been received with mixed reviews, but it managed to pull the viewers in good numbers.

The Raghava Lawrence-starrer is a pure mass entertainer and it has to attract the audience in good numbers in order to become a hit at the box office. The next few weeks are crucial as a lot of moderate to low-budget films are releasing one after the other.

Hollywood film Kong: Skull Island has registered a good opening in Chennai. It has raked in Rs 52.90 lakh from 171 shows in the three-day first weekend. Hindi film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is in the third place by earning Rs 24.90 lakh from 114 shows.

Tamil film Kuttram 23 has collected Rs 24.61 lakh from 123 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.46 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Maanagaram has raked in Rs 16.57 lakh from 87 shows in the opening weekend, another Hollywood film Logan has collected Rs 8.64 lakh from 57 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.03 crore and Nisabdham could only collect Rs 1.42 lakh from 15 shows.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]