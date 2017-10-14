Think your smartphone is a little boring with the "same-old" black paintjob? Well, Motorola has just launched a new colour variant for the Moto G5S. The Moto G5S came in two standard colourways when it was launched in August – Lunar Grey and Blush Gold, and now Motorola has added another interesting colour option to the Moto G5S lineup – Midnight Blue.

The Lenovo-owned company has, on Saturday, launched the Moto G5S "special edition" in a midnight blue colour variant for Rs 14,999 and that's not all, Motorala has announced a special Diwali offer for buyers. As a launch offer, the company will offer Rs 2,000 discount on buying the blue colour variant between October 14 and October 21, meaning that you could buy the latest Moto G5S midnight blue variant for a complimentary price of Rs 12,999.

Commenting on the Midnight Blue edition of the Moto G5S Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola Mobility said in a statement, "This festive season, we have come up with the new contemporary colour variant that will connect with our new-age customers' sense of style and offer them the opportunity of being a part of the most popular Moto family in the country."

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 5.2-inch full HD display, an all-metal unibody construction, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It features a 16MP primary rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and a 5MP wide-angle sensor at the front.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4HHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The Moto G5S is backed by a 3,000mAH Li-ion battery and comes with a 15W Turbo charger. Motorola is also expected to release the Android Oreo update for the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus by the end of the year.

Apart from the new colour scheme, there is nothing significantly different in the Moto G5 midnight blue edition. But what is different is that, this new colour variant will be sold offline in retail stores and Motorola's own "Moto Hubs" across India, as Motorola seems to be focusing on the offline sales strategy for this particular edition. Motorola will also be offering attractive EMI schemes under the special launch offer of the Moto G5S.