Last week, Motorola officially revealed all the Moto series phones eligible for the Android Oreo, but to everyone's' shock, the company had dropped several popular 2016-series and even 2017-series models from the list.

According to the Motorola's official list, only the flagship Moto Z2, Z2 Play, Z2 Force, Moto Z (& also Droid series), Z Play (& also Droid series), Z Force(& also Droid series), Moto X4, Moto G5, G5 Plus, G5s and the G5s Plus will get Google's chocolate cookie flavoured mobile OS update. Motorola, known for being prompt in rolling out OS firmware to its popular devices, has betrayed the Moto G4 (also G4 Plus and G4 Play) series, 2017-models Moto E4 (E4 Plus), Moto C (& C Plus), owners' faith.

Many Moto G, E and C series owners took to social media to vent their anger. The users particularly targeted Moto E4 Plus and Moto G5s Plus promotional tweets.

Taken aback by the criticism, Motorola India, probably to quell the dissidents, said the company will release Android 8.0 to the Moto G4 Plus. However, within hours, the message was deleted, but by then many had taken the screen-shot of the message.

Later, the company's other official Twitter handle: Motorola Support tweeted the company will evaluate the latest Android release and determine which products will be upgraded.

This apparently shows Motorola lacks a clear cut policy on Android release for its products.

In 2015, Motorola had faced similar back lash for Moto E2 series, but eventually gave in to the fans' request and released Android Marshmallow to the budget device (LTE version).

Now, it remains to be seen whether Motorola will make another u-turn and release the Android Oreo to the Moto G4 Plus at least.

