Lenovo-owned Motorola, after a gap of more than five years, has launched a brand new tablet dubbed as Moto Tab in the US.

Going by the specifications, the new Moto Tab is clearly not a successor to the Xoom, but a mid-range Android tablet, but has a big 10.1-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen, and fingerprint sensor-cum-home button and camera (MP count not specified) on top, at the front. It also has a rear-camera with LED flash on the top left corner, as well.

Under-the-hood, it houses 64-bit 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core powered by Android 7.1 Nougat OS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), Type-C USB port and a massive 7,000mAh battery, which is more than enough the run the device for the whole day under mixed usage.

Motorola is marketing the Moto Tab with tag-name 'made to entertain' and has incorporated dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos sound system. It also comes with Direct TV application that allows users to stream live TV shows and recorded media content from subscription-based Internet channels and can accommodate 7 different profiles with fingerprint sensor authentication.

It also has Kids mode, which allows children access a curated list of infotainment videos, games and educational content.

Moto Tab price and availability details:

Motorola's new Moto Tab is available exclusively for AT&T customers and can be grabbed for $299.99 or one can go for $15/month for 20 months instalment plan from November 17 onwards.

Motorola's parent company Lenovo is offering two separate accessories for Moto Tab:

1) Optional Lenovo Home AssistantPack offers a stand with premium dual mics and powerful 3w speaker.

2) Optional Lenovo™ Productivity Pack comes with Bluetooth ThinkPad keyboard with Touchpad mouse and case folio.

There is no official word on whether Motorola has any plans of releasing Moto Tab to other carrier networks or outside the US.

