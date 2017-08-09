It's barely a week since Motorola unveiled the special edition Moto G5s series mid-range phone. Now, the company is reportedly planning to release it India before the end of August.

Some media reports claim that Motorola will host an event on August 22 to announce the pricing and the availability details of the Moto G5s series. So far, Motorola has not made any official comment on speculations.

International Business Times, India has reached out to Motorola India spokesperson and we are awaiting a reply.

The Moto G5s series comes in two variants — a generic Moto G5s and a top-end Moto G5s Plus. They have very few noteworthy upgrades over the original Moto G5 series, which was unveiled in late February this year.

The most notable aspect of Moto G5s Plus is its camera. It boasts dual 13MP camera with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps).

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Inside, Moto G5s Plus houses a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging technology.

Whereas, Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower charging technology.

How much will Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus cost in India?

In Europe, Moto G5s and G5s Plus will be released globally in coming weeks for €299 ($354/Rs 22,579) and €249($295/Rs 18,803), respectively. So, we expect the phones to cost a little more provided if they are imported.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and the Moto G5s Plus: