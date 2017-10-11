After e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon lit up the festive season with their respective Diwali Dhamaka Days and Great Indian Festival sale, Lenovo-owned Motorola is all geared up to launch its own promotional campaign with a "Special Diwali Offer" sale next week.

Motorola's "Special Diwali Offer" campaign will kick off on October 14 and conclude on October 21. Prospective consumers can during the week-long extravaganza get up to Rs 5,000 discounts on several of its Moto series smartphones in India.

Also read: Motorola Android Oreo update tracker: Get real-time software release status for Moto Z, Moto G5 series and more

The company's mid-range flagship Moto Z2 Play can be bought for Rs 24,999 against an MRP of Rs 29,999, whereas the Moto M's price has been reduced to Rs 12,999 from Rs 16,999.

On the other hand, Moto G5 can be purchased for Rs 10,999 against an MRP of Rs 12,599. The budget Moto E4 series gets a Rs 800 price-cut, reducing its MRP from Rs 8,999 to Rs 8,199.

Furthermore, Motorola phone buyers who subscribe to Reliance Jio can also claim up to 100GB extra 4G data and also lucrative instalment offers via Bajaj FinServ EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment).

#HelloDiwali! Avail limited period festive offers on a range of motorola smartphones at a store near you! https://t.co/1WMlGmtnBO pic.twitter.com/0fopb6JdqY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 10, 2017

For the uninitiated, Moto Z2 Play flaunts a slim design language having just 7.0mm thickness and comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen, a Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery, a 12MP dual autofocus pixel camera with dual-LED flash, a 5MP front snapper with dedicated single-LED flash support and Type-C USB port.

Read more: Complete specification of Moto Z2 Play

On the other hand, the metal-clad Moto M features a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a MediaTek Helio P15 octa-core CPU backed by Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat update released), 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

Also read: Complete specification details of Moto M

The Moto G5 flaunts a 5.0-inch full-HD display and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front. It is also said to have a 2,800mAh battery with rapid-charging feature.

Also read: Complete specification details of Moto G5



The Moto E4 comes with a 5.0-inch HD screen having 2.5D cover glass, a 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK6737) quad-core CPU, Android Nougat, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 2,800mAh battery, an 8 MP camera with f /2.0 aperture, LED flash on the rear and a 5 MP snapper at the front.

Also read: Complete specification details of Moto E4

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Lenovo's Motorola products. The company is expected to launch the new Moto X4 with smart dual-camera later this month.