Lenovo-owned company Motorola hasn't revealed its future plan but it is expected to launch over half a dozen devices in 2018. Some of the Motorola handsets that you may see this year are the Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto X5, Moto Z3, and Moto Z3 Play.

Motorola Moto E5



The successor of Moto E4 is expected to come in April this year. It has received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group), giving a hint that it would arrive soon.

The handset is expected to feature a 5-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio display, either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or a MediaTek processor, a 3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto E5 Plus

The budget smartphone is expected to sport a 5.7-inch LCD screen, powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, and comes packed with a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Reports have claimed that it could be released along with the Moto E5 in March but it is not confirmed.

Motorola Moto E5 Play

The Moto E5 Play is a low-end smartphone expected to come to Verizon and Cricket Wireless carriers. Images of the purported device that have been leaked so far have indicated that it will look like the Moto E5. However, we are yet to know the specifications of the handset.

Motorola Moto G6

The Lenovo-owned company is tight-lipped on the device but reports have claimed that it would be announced along with the Moto G6 Plus at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MCW 2018) to be held from February 26 to March 1. It is expected to have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with MicroSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

It is expected to sport a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, comes packed with a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, houses a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper, and houses a 3,200mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus Play

The handset is expected to feature a 5.7-inch HD display with 1280x720p screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 2GB/3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto X5

It may come with several feature upgrades over its predecessor Moto X4 but nothing much has been leaked till date. The handset is expected to sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ screen, powered by an octa-core processor, come packed with a 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, and mount a dual camera.

Motorola Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play

Motorola is expected to release the Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play in the second half of this year, so we may get more information on them in the days to come. It is reported that both the models might feature a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that is expected to power most of the 2018 flagships.