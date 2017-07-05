Lenovo-owned Motorola has just sent out the media invites for its highly-anticipated Moto E4 Plus India launch on July 12. If the Motorola India launch teasers are any indication, the Moto E4 Plus is confirmed to get a massive 5000mAh battery touted to last two full days on a single charge.

Moto E4 Plus inherits its design cues from the Moto G5 series with a predominant home button and an embedded fingerprint sensor on the front panel. Motorola India has recently posted some interesting teasers about its upcoming Motorola handset over Twitter. Here are a few of those tweets:

Don't let your phone's battery stop you!

Experience #PowerPlus stunning clicks on #MotoE4Plus with a massive 5000mAh battery. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/pMdR5tO2eW — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 3, 2017

With 5000mAh #PowerPlus a lot more on the #MotoE4Plus, what would you do?! Tell us & stand a chance to win the new #MotoE4Plus! T&C Apply.* pic.twitter.com/SV17AGwlaE — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 4, 2017

Some of the key specifications of the E4 Plus include a 5.5in full HD display, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocking at 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB storage variants, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The handset is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Keep tweeting with us and increase your chances at winning the #MotoE4Plus with 5000mAh battery! #PowerPlus — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 4, 2017

Moto E4 is currently retailing in India at Rs 8,999 while there is no word on the price details of the E4 Plus yet. However, Moto fans can now take part in the #Powerless contest on Twitter and the lucky winner will get a Moto E4 Plus for free.