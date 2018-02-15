Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the new Android flagship Moto Z2 Force in India on February 15.

The new Moto Z2 Force flaunts a very slim profile similar to its predecessor and also a visually appealing high-grade metallic ( 7000 series aluminum) body. On the front, it sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) resolution POLED screen having Motorola's proprietary ShatterShield protection technology.

For those unaware, it is made up of five layers — an aluminum chassis to form the rigid core, a flexible AMOLED screen, two layered touchscreen panels, an interior lens to provide clear visibility of contents, and an exterior lens to provide additional protection, so that the phone's display is able to absorb shock from the impact and is guaranteed not to shatter.

Motorola has incorporated not one but two 12MP cameras with Sony IMX 386 sensors- 1 Bayer + 1 Clear lens, a first in the Moto series. It also boasts depth detection and depth effect features, Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL), Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Laser Auto Focus, Closed loop actuator, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Professional mode.

It is also capable of capturing 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second). On the front, it houses a 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens and flash support.

Other notable aspects of Moto Z2 Force include a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor paired with the Motorola Mobile Computing System having a dedicated natural language processor and contextual computing processor for voice command response feature. It is backed 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 2,730mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology.

Like its previous-generation model, Moto Z2 Force is compatible with snap-on Moto Mods from the first generation (2016) to the latest announced in 2017 including Moto 360 Camera, Moto TurboPower Pack, Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging, JBL SoundBoost 2 and Moto GamePad.

Moto Z2 Force price and availability:

Moto Z2 Force sale is set to go live exclusively on Flipkart at 11:59 pm on the night of Thursday, February 15, and also be available at Motorola's proprietary brick-and-mortar Moto Hubs from Friday for Rs 34,999.

It comes with the free MotoTurbo battery pack Modo Mod, which provides 3,490mAh capacity.

Moto Z2 Force vs Competition:

Motorola's new Moto Z2 Force will be up against the popular OnePlus 5T, Nokia 8, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11, LG V30 and Apple iPhone 8 series, among others.

Key specifications of Moto Z2 Force: