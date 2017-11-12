Motorola's Android flagship Moto X4 made its global debut in late August at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017 in Germany, and was initially scheduled to be launched in India in October, but it was deferred for reasons unknown. The company is now all geared up for the device's release on November 13.

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto X4 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart (online only), but the price and availability date details are expected to be announced on Monday, November 13.

However, if recent Motorola product release patterns are any indication, the Moto X4 will be available for purchase on Flipkart on Tuesday midnight — 12 am Tuesday.

As far as the cost structure is concerned, the Moto X4's global price is €399 (approx $475/Rs 30,360). that is not reflective of the India price, but just an exchange rate. Coincidentally, an image of the Moto X4 retail box got leaked online revealing that the device will be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration for Rs 23,999.

Will the Moto X4 be offered in brick-and-mortar stores?

Most probably yes, as rival Xiaomi — which was once an online-only retailing company — is steadily increasing its presence in brick-and-mortar stores with "Mi Homes" and "Mi Preferred Partners" across India.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is bullish on this aspect as well, and has already opened its proprietary Moto Hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.

It is now likelier to expand the availability of the Motorola-branded devices by partnering with well-established retail chains in the country later this year.

It has to be noted Flipkart is only online partner to sell the Moto X4, which will not be available on Amazon — at least for a few months.

Highlights of Motorola Moto X4 features:

The USP of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts dual cameras — one a 12MP lens with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another an 8MP one with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size.

These are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) and other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is it comes with a special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal.

Users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts.

If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to photos or videos.

On the front, the Moto X4 houses an equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among other features.

Another praiseworthy feature of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device.

This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and the company promises that it has incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, which eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

The new Moto X4 comes with an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language and a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodised aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back — to shield the device from scratches.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet under water for up to 30 minutes.

Other stipulated features include a 5.2-inch full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Lenovo's Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4: