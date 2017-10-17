Motorola Moto X4 was supposed to debut in India on October 3, but for unknown reasons, it got postponed indefinitely. Now, Lenovo-owned company has revealed that the mid-range Moto X4 will finally be released in November.

Motorola, while replying to a fan message on Twitter, confirmed to launch the Android mid-range phone Moto X4 with local price details in India on November 13. It would also announce whether the device will exclusive to any particular e-commerce or available on all platforms including Moto Hubs and authorised brick-and-mortar shops across India.

The USP of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 houses equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another praiseworthy feature of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

The new Moto X4 comes with all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having curvaceous body. It is protected by anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet under water for up to 30 minutes.

Other stipulated features include, 5.2-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

