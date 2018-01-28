For the past one week, Lenovo-owned Motorola has been teasing the impending launch of the new Moto X4 variant but never revealed the specifics of the upgraded hardware.

Now, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Moto X4 variant is coming with sumptuous 6GB RAM, 50 percent more physical memory than the original model (4GB) and will be put up for sale exclusively on Flipkart and also brick-and-motor Moto Hubs (in select cities) from February 1. There is no official word on the price, but rumour has it that the new device might cost Rs 25,000.

Currently, Moto X4 comes in two configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage — for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

Except for the increased RAM capacity, everything else is same in the new and the original models. For its expected price (assumed Rs 24,999), Moto X4 is a compelling device for anybody looking for a cost-effective premium phone with a top-notch camera.

The All New #MotoX4 is packed with 6GB RAM, and is still as stunning as ever! It's not just us, others are raving about the perfect design too!

Available on @Flipkart and Moto Hubs starting 1st February. Save the date! https://t.co/rYQqVIT3pV pic.twitter.com/yRbXrpx1Ma — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 27, 2018

The Moto X4 comes with full HD screen and on the back, it flaunts an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodized aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

It has a special film below the glass cover on shell's top so that the device reflect light and make the device look different when seen from a different angle.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five-feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

The highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

The other notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Under-the-hood, 5.2-inch full HD phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

