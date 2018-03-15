Motorola's Moto G6 and E5 series were speculated to make its debut at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, but it never materialized. Now, a report has emerged that the popular mid-range and entry-level Android phones will break covers soon.

Motorola's Moto G6 and Moto E5 series have received network certification in Thailand and Indonesia, reported Nashville Chatter Class, a technology blog.

This means the devices are one step closer to getting launched at least in Asia, most probably in coming weeks.

Even its predecessor the Moto G5 series made its debut in March 2017, but the Moto E4 series got unveiled, a couple of months late in the market. Since the company's affordable phones are facing stiff competition from Chinese majors such as the Xiaomi, Huawei's Honor, Vivo and Oppo, Lenovo-owned Motorola is most likely to release both the Moto G6 and the E5 around March-end or early April, as we can infer from the company to get the devices certified now.

Motorola Moto G6: What we know so far

The upcoming Moto G6 is said to be coming in three variants—top-end Moto G6 Plus, generic Moto G6, and a low-end Moto G6 Play.

The Moto G6 Plus is expected to sport a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display having 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery, which is more than enough to run the phone for a whole day under mixed usage.

The standard Moto G6 is said to flaunt similar design language but differ in screen size. It is said to come with a smaller 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset,3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

The Moto G6 Play – is expected to come with 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. However, the camera details are yet to be ascertained.

Motorola Moto E5 series: All you need to know

Like the Moto G6 series, the E5 series is also coming in three variants.

Moto E5 Plus, the top-end among the lot, is expected to come with 5.8-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, a massive 5,000mAh battery, 16MP primary camera with F1.75 aperture, 8MP with F2.0 aperture, Near Field Communication (NFC) and Compass.

As far as the generic Moto E5 is concerned, it is expected to come with 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 3GB RAM, 32GB, 3028 mAh battery, 16MP primary camera and a 5MP front snapper.

The low-end Moto E5 Play is said to come with smaller 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 12MP camera and 5MP shooter and a 4,000mAh battery.

Going the previous launch patterns, Motorola is expected to launch Moto G6 and the E5 series initially in Asia and later released in developed markets of Europe and America.

