Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to unveil the new generation of Moto E series, in the form of low-end E5 Play, generic E5 and the top-end E5 Plus in the second quarter of 2018, but before the company could officially announce them, the product pictures and specs sheets are leaking unabated on the internet and now, Moto E5 Plus promotional image has surfaced online revealing the product's key design language.

Renowned product tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) posted the Moto E5 Plus on Twitter. In the photo, the device, which belongs to the budget category not only looks glossy and premium like the Moto G and Moto X series, but also shares design elements such as the familiar big circular camera module on the back. Though it looks the module houses two cameras on top with dual-tone LED flash below, it will have only one shooter. After several media houses claimed the device features dual-camera, Blass tweeted the second message in the leaked thread by clarifying that there will be just one primary camera on the back.

On the front, the device has big bezels on the top with front-camera and sensors, and the bottom with 'motorola' brand engraving. Despite thick bezel, the Moto E5 Plus is said to have FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and we believe the phone will be bigger in size this time compared to the 5.5-inch in E4 Plus. There are higher chances that it may come with a 5.8-inch HD+(720x1440p).

Isn't it funny how every publication reported that the E5 Plus has dual rear cameras...when that second cutout is not actually a lens? pic.twitter.com/pqQ2fKpntq — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

As far as internal hardware is concerned, Moto E5 Plus is expected to come packed with a quad-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a massive 4,000mAh battery and run on Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo software.

