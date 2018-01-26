Motorola's upcoming Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play may have hogged the limelight at the moment, as they are expected to see the light of day at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MCW 2018) to be held from February 26 to March 1, but there is one entry-level smartphone that could make quite a spectacle and that device is the Moto E5.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil the Moto E5 in the second quarter of this year, perhaps in April.

The Moto E5 3D renders have now been revealed in a video shared by Couponraja in collaboration with popular leakster Steve H‏ aka @OnLeaks. The device is also seen with the round fingerprint sensor mounted in the rear.

According to reports that have surfaced so far, the device may measure 151x74x8.9mm in dimension, sports a 5-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio display and powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or a MediaTek processor. It is also expected to feature a 3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB internal storage, and a 3,500mAh battery.

The device could also be Motorola's cheapest smartphone to be released this year.

In the meantime, Motorola is said to be currently preparing for the release of three handsets dubbed as the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.

The Moto G6 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, come packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory, mount a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper, and house a 3,000mAh battery.

The bigger variant -- Moto G6 Plus -- is expected to feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB storage. It may also mount a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper, and powered by a 3,200mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Moto G6 Play is expected to come packed with specifications like a 5.7-inch HD display with 1280x720p resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, a 2GB/3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.