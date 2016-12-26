Motorola loyalists now have lots to cheer about as the Moto 360 2nd gen smartwatch has now received a massive price cut and is now available for purchase at $200 online in the US. This offer is now live at Verizon's e-store and the carrier would also deliver the wearable for free across the States.

Original price tag of the Motorola Moto 360 2nd gen is $350. Now, the latest reduction in price tag is a potential indicator of the fact that there could be new Motorola releases (irrespective of categories) in the future.

Now, the Moto 360 2nd gen that has received a near $150 discount on Verizon comes with a leather strap and is powered by the custom Android Wear platform. This offer can be checked out online, here.

For the uninitiated, Motorola Moto 360 2nd gen comes with the below key technical specifications:

1.56-inch display having resolutions of 360 x 330, with pixel density of 233 ppi

Stainless Steel outer build

Android Wear operating system

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 SoC; protected by Gorilla Glass 3

512 MB RAM

4 GB fixed internal storage

IP67-Certified for dust and water resistance

Fixed 400 mAh Lithium-Ion battery that should offer backup worth 48 hours under varied usage conditions.

In related developments, Motorola Moto Z released as recently as September 2016 has received a massive discount of $200 and is available for a price of $499.