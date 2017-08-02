After months of speculations, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the much anticipated Moto G5s series.

The new phone comes in two models—a generic Moto G5s and top-end Moto G5s Plus. However, they have very few notable improvements over the original Moto G5 series, which was unveiled in late February this year.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note8 leaks in high resolution image; things you need to know

The highlight of the 5.5-inch metal-clad Moto G5s Plus is the camera. It boasts a dual 13MP camera with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps).

On the front, it houses an 8MP camera with a wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Under the hood, it features 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging technology.

On the other hand, Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower charging technology.

Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus price and availability:

The company has confirmed that both the Moto G5s and the G5s Plus will be released globally in the coming weeks for €299 ($354/Rs.22,579) and €249($295/Rs.18,803), respectively. Motorola has specifically mentioned that the new Moto G5s series will be rolled out in the Fall (September).

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and the Moto G5s Plus: