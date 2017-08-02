Motorola launches affordable Moto E4 series in India Close
Motorola launches affordable Moto E4 series in India

After months of speculations, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the much anticipated Moto G5s series.

The new phone comes in two models—a generic Moto G5s and top-end Moto G5s Plus. However, they have very few notable improvements over the original Moto G5 series, which was unveiled in late February this year.

The highlight of the 5.5-inch metal-clad Moto G5s Plus is the camera. It boasts a dual 13MP camera with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps).

On the front, it houses an 8MP camera with a wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Under the hood, it features 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging technology.

On the other hand, Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower charging technology.

Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus price and availability:

The company has confirmed that both the Moto G5s and the G5s Plus will be released globally in the coming weeks for €299 ($354/Rs.22,579) and €249($295/Rs.18,803), respectively. Motorola has specifically mentioned that the new Moto G5s series will be rolled out in the Fall (September).

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and the Moto G5s Plus:

Model

Moto G5s Plus

Moto G5s

Display

5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)

5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass

 

OS

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Processor

2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core

GPU

650MHz Adreno 506

650MHz Adreno 506

RAM

3GB/4GB

3GB/4GB

Storage

32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support

32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support

Camera
  • Main: Dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode, Panorama Mode, Auto HDR, Video stabilization, 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps)
  • Front: 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode,

Beautification mode
  • Main: 16MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)
  • Front: 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash

Battery

3000 mAh;
TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*

3000 mAh;
TurboPower for up to 5 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*

Network

4G-LTE

4G-LTE

Add-ons

Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB

Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB

Dimensions

153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.55 mm

-------

Weight

168g

-------

Colours

Lunar Gray / Blush Gold

--------

Price

€299 ($354/Rs.22,579)

€249($295/Rs.18,803)
