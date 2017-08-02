After months of speculations, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the much anticipated Moto G5s series.
The new phone comes in two models—a generic Moto G5s and top-end Moto G5s Plus. However, they have very few notable improvements over the original Moto G5 series, which was unveiled in late February this year.
The highlight of the 5.5-inch metal-clad Moto G5s Plus is the camera. It boasts a dual 13MP camera with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps).
On the front, it houses an 8MP camera with a wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.
Under the hood, it features 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging technology.
On the other hand, Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower charging technology.
Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus price and availability:
The company has confirmed that both the Moto G5s and the G5s Plus will be released globally in the coming weeks for €299 ($354/Rs.22,579) and €249($295/Rs.18,803), respectively. Motorola has specifically mentioned that the new Moto G5s series will be rolled out in the Fall (September).
Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and the Moto G5s Plus:
|
Model
|
Moto G5s Plus
|
Moto G5s
|
Display
|
5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|
5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass
|
OS
|
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|
Processor
|
2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|
1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core
|
GPU
|
650MHz Adreno 506
|
650MHz Adreno 506
|
RAM
|
3GB/4GB
|
3GB/4GB
|
Storage
|
32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support
|
32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support
|
Camera
|
Beautification mode
|
|
Battery
|
3000 mAh;
|
3000 mAh;
|
Network
|
4G-LTE
|
4G-LTE
|
Add-ons
|
Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB
|
Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB
|
Dimensions
|
153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.55 mm
|
-------
|
Weight
|
168g
|
-------
|
Colours
|
Lunar Gray / Blush Gold
|
--------
|
Price
|
€299 ($354/Rs.22,579)
|
€249($295/Rs.18,803)