Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the eagerly awaited new Moto G5s series in India.

As the name suggests, Moto G5s Plus is the top-end model among the two. The main highlight is its feature-rich camera setup. It boasts not one, but two 13MP cameras with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps) capability.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Under-the-hood, Moto G5s Plus houses a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

On the other hand, Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

Motorola Moto G5s series price, launch offers and availability details:

Motorola's new Moto G5s costs Rs. 13,999 and the G5s Plus will set you back by Rs. 15,999. Both the devices will go on sale tonight at 11.59 pm on Amazon India. They can also be purchased at the company's official brick-and-mortar stores Moto Hubs, which were recently opened in New Delhi and Mumbai.

As a part of launch offers, Amazon India is offering Rs. 1,000 additional cash discount old Moto phone, No Cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment), Rs. 1,100 off on Moto Sports headphones (MRP: Rs. 1,599; new price: Rs. 499) and 80 percent off (up to Rs. 300) on Amazon Kindle app purchases.

Furthermore, Moto G5s series owners with Jio subscription can claim up to 50GB additional 4G Data.

During the event, Motorola officially dropped the price of Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM+64GB storage) from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus:

Model Moto G5s Plus Moto G5s Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core GPU 650MHz Adreno 506 650MHz Adreno 506 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support Camera Main: Dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode, Panorama Mode, Auto HDR, Video stabilization, 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps)

Front: 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode, Beautification mode Main: 16MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus),





Front: 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash Battery 3000 mAh;

TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging* 3000 mAh;

TurboPower for up to 5 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging* Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB Dimensions 153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.55 mm ------- Weight 168g ------- Colours Lunar Gray / Blush Gold -------- Price Rs. 15,999 Rs. 13,999

