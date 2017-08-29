Motorola launches affordable Moto E4 series in India Close
Motorola launches affordable Moto E4 series in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the eagerly awaited new Moto G5s series in India.

As the name suggests, Moto G5s Plus is the top-end model among the two. The main highlight is its feature-rich camera setup. It boasts not one, but two 13MP cameras with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps) capability.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Under-the-hood, Moto G5s Plus houses a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

On the other hand, Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

Motorola Moto G5s series price, launch offers and availability details:

Motorola's new Moto G5s costs Rs. 13,999 and the G5s Plus will set you back by Rs. 15,999. Both the devices will go on sale tonight at 11.59 pm on Amazon India. They can also be purchased at the company's official brick-and-mortar stores Moto Hubs, which were recently opened in New Delhi and Mumbai.

As a part of launch offers, Amazon India is offering Rs. 1,000 additional cash discount old Moto phone, No Cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment), Rs. 1,100 off on Moto Sports headphones (MRP: Rs. 1,599; new price: Rs. 499) and 80 percent off (up to Rs. 300) on Amazon Kindle app purchases.

Furthermore, Moto G5s series owners with Jio subscription can claim up to 50GB additional 4G Data.

During the event, Motorola officially dropped the price of Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM+64GB storage) from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 14,999.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus:

Model

Moto G5s Plus

Moto G5s

Display

5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)

5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass

 

OS

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Processor

2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core

GPU

650MHz Adreno 506

650MHz Adreno 506

RAM

4GB

4GB

Storage

64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support

64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support

Camera
  • Main: Dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode, Panorama Mode, Auto HDR, Video stabilization, 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps)
  • Front: 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode,

Beautification mode
  • Main: 16MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus),
  •  
  •  
  • Front: 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash

Battery

3000 mAh;
TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*

3000 mAh;
TurboPower for up to 5 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*

Network

4G-LTE

4G-LTE

Add-ons

Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB

Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB

Dimensions

153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.55 mm

-------

Weight

168g

-------

Colours

Lunar Gray / Blush Gold

--------

Price

Rs. 15,999

Rs. 13,999

