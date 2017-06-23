In what could be taken as a hint for the release of a new device, most probably the recently announced Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, Motorola India has teased the arrival of a new product by taking a big at the battery problem that most smartphones face today.

The Lenovo-owned company didn't reveal the exact device that is coming to India but it could be referring to the Moto E4 Plus as it boasts of a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger. If this is the handset that Motorola is talking about, one can say that the smaller sibling Moto E4 too will come along with it, as the devices were unveiled at the same event 10 days ago.

Also read: Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus announced: Specifications, pricing and availability

The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are successors of the Moto E3 and look rich with a metal body.

A dead phone ? is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don't feel #Powerless again. What's coming next? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/iuZNOjdGK2 — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 22, 2017

Moto E4 Plus

Priced at $179.99 / €199 (around Rs 11,600) and available as an Amazon Prime exclusive, the device sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), measures 155x77.5x9.55mm in dimension and features a water-repellent coating.

Under the hood, it has a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chipset, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 13MP main camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um microns 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, Panorama, HDR and Beautification mode, a 5MP front snapper, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR, and Beautification mode, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger.

Moto E4

The device is priced at $129.99 / €149 (around Rs 8,380) and will be available as an Amazon Prime exclusive. It features a water-repellent coating, measures 144.5x72x9.3mm in dimension, weighs 150g and sports a 5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density).

The device is powered by a quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, runs an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, houses a 2,800mAh battery with 5W/10W rapid charger and comes packed with a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal memory. In terms of camera, it mounts an 8MP main camera with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.12 um microns 71° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst Mode, Panorama, HDR and Beautification mode, and a 5MP front snapper with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, Fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR and Beautification mode.