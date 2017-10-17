Motorola is keeping itself busy with frequent launches, expanding various Moto series in its portfolio. While the Moto X4 received an official launch date in India next month, reliable mobile tipster has revealed Motorola's plans for next year.

Evan Blass, who goes by the handle @evleaks on Twitter, tweeted on Tuesday that Motorola is planning to revive a dead version for its upcoming Moto G series. After abandoning the "Play" model for the Moto G5 and the Moto G5S series, the Lenovo-owned company is expected to give the "Play" variant another go.

In a brief tweet, Blass said that Moto G6 Play will be launched alongside Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus next year, without revealing other specifics such as specs, exact timeline, price and the rest.

Next year will see the return of Play to Lenovo's Moto G lineup in the form of the Moto G6 Play (alongside the G6 and G6 Plus). — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 17, 2017

Blass is often accurate with his leaks and renders, making this news about Moto G6 Play apprehensible. It is safe to say that the new Moto series will be a step-up from the current Moto G models – Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

The original Moto G5 series was unveiled in February, which makes us consider a similar timeline for the launch of Moto G6 series. But the Moto G5S series gave a fresh perspective on how it competes strongly against the rivals with better specs.

Moto G5S Plus was also the first in the series to boast dual rear cameras, combining two 13MP sensors with dual LED flash. It is likely the company will continue the dual camera tradition in its upcoming series. But the Moto G6 Play seems to be a wild card here.

Since we are comparing the new Moto G6 series against its predecessor, here's what they offered.

Moto G5S came with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 16MP primary camera, 5MP secondary sensor, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with microSD card support. The Plus variant came with a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 8MP front camera, Snapdragon 625 chipset with same RAM and storage configurations.

Both phones had 3000mAh battery with TurboPower charging, water repellent nano-coating, fingerprint sensor, dual SIM cards and 4G LTE support. In India, the Moto G5S was launched at Rs 13,999 and the Plus variant came with a Rs 15,999 price tag. The new Moto G6 series will likely be priced around the same range.