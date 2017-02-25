Motorola DROID Turbo 2 has finally received Android 7.0 Nougat operating system update via OTA (over-the-air) after months of waiting.

The Lenovo-owned company has already rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update several of its devices, including the Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force in the last few months.

Verizon Wireless has now announced that the Motorola DROID Turbo 2 has received Android 7.0 Nougat update, with software version 25.11.10. Make sure that your device battery fully charged and connected to Wi-Fi before installing the new firmware.

The Motorola DROID Turbo 2 was released in 2015 with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. It features a 5.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (540 ppi pixel density), and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor.

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on Motorola DROID Turbo 2 via OTA:

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

