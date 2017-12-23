Moto has announced the most interesting Christmas sale of its entire range of smartphones in India. The offers are available on e-commerce websites and also at the mobile retail stores including MotoHub store across India.

The Moto smartphones which receive discounts includes Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5S, Moto M 3G, Moto M 4G, Moto G5, Moto E4 and Moto C. Interested customers can avail these limited period discounts on Moto smartphones until December 30.

Here are the interesting Moto Festive sale offers:

The flagship smartphone of Moto, the Moto Z2 Play is available for Rs 24,999 as part of limited period discount, down from its regular cost of Rs 27,999. The Moto Z2 Play sports a sleek metal unibody design and comes with a 5.5-inches Super AMOLED Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Weighing 150 grams, the device runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone features a 12-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto Z2 is a unique smartphone which supports Moto Mods.

Moto G5s has been one of the best selling smartphone series in India and it received a discount of Rs 1,000 and is available at Rs 12,999. It was the first smartphone from Motorola to feature a dual-lens rear camera. On the other side, Moto G5 is available at Rs 8,999 during the sale period after a price cut of Rs 1,000. Both the smartphones run on Android Nougat and will be available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options. The Moto G5 and G5S differ primarily in terms of camera setup. Moto G5s features a 16-megapixel face detection autofocus rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front camera. On the other side, Moto G5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera with face detection autofocus. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera. Both the phones are powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

Moto M 4G is available at Rs 13,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000, while the Moto M 3G is available for Rs 11,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The Moto M is a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back panel of the phone. It is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor and comes in two memory options- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 15,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM for Rs 17,999. Both the versions support expansion up to 128GB microSD cards. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto E4 is available at Rs 7,999, down from Rs 8,499, and the Moto C is down to Rs 5,499 from the earlier Rs 5,999. So if you are planning to buy a new smartphone this Christmas, then you can avail these offer but only until December 30.