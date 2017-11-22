Lenovo-owned Motorola has kicked off the Black Friday sale ahead of the Thanksgiving Day in the US.

The company is offering huge discounts up to $100 off on the Android flagships Moto Z2 series and popular mid-range X, G and E series including the Moto Mods, as well.

Here's the list of Motorola Black Friday sale deals:

$100 off on Moto Z2 Play:

Interested buyers can grab the new Moto Z2 Play (unlocked) for $399.99 against the MRP: $499.99.

For the uninitiated, Moto Z2 Play flaunts a slim design language having just 7.0mm thickness and comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen, a Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 3,000mAh battery, a 12MP dual autofocus pixel camera with dual-LED flash, a 5MP front snapper with dedicated single-LED flash support, Type-C USB port and all the Moto Mods available in the market.

$100 off on Moto Z (2016):

Consumers can get Motorola's former flagship phone Moto Z (unlocked) for $399.99 against the MRP: $499.99.

Moto Z is made of military aircraft-grade aluminium and stainless steel with water resistant nano-coating. In the front, it flaunts a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Shield.

It comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, 4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal memory, 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 2600mAh battery.

$75 off Moto G5 Plus (64GB) and $30 off on 32GB storage variant:

The company is giving Moto G5 Plus—64GB and 32GB—variants for $224.99 and $199.99 against MRP of $299.99 and $229.99, respectively.

Moto G5 Plus flaunts an all-metal body made of 6,000-grade aluminium and crafted using diamond cut technology. It sports a 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution and comes with 14nm architecture-based64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbocharging technology.

Moto G5 Plus houses best camera hardware in its class. It boasts 12MP camera with dual autofocus pixels, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and also 4K Video recording. No other phone in the mid-range category offers high-resolution video quality like Moto G5 Plus.

On the front too, it houses a pretty decent 5MP camera capable of capturing photos with wide angle field of view for group selfies.

$60 off on Moto X4:

Motorola is offering the company's latest smartphone Moto X4 for $339.999 against MRP: $399.99.

USP of the Moto X is its camera hardware. It boasts dual snappers, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The notable aspect of the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode (best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

$30 off on Moto E4 Plus:

Motorola is offering budget Android phone Moto E4 Plus —32GB and 16GB—variants for $169.99 and $159.99 against MRP of $199.99 and $179.99, respectively.

Moto E4 Plus comes with full-metal and also fingerprint sensor, a first for Moto E series. It features a 5.5-inch HD screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 13MP camera on the back, a 5MP shooter on the front and a massive 5,000mAh battery with rapid charging technology. It is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 11,999.

Big discounts on all Moto Mods:

Motorola is offering 25% off on all old and new Moto Mods, which include Moto TurboPower Pack ($79.99), Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging ($39.99), JBL SoundBoost 2 ($79.99) and Moto GamePad ($79.99), Polaroid Insta-Share Printer ($199.99), Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa ($149.99),Moto 360 camera ($299.99), Incipio Vehicle Dock ($64.99) and more.

Motorola is also giving away Insta-share projector free with Moto Z2 Force. Further, consumers who buy any of the Moto Z series phones are also entitled to get $50 off on Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod. Students can also claim extra 15% of any Motorola product they buy during the Black Friday sale, which is expected to close this weekend. For more details, check out the Motorola phage (HERE)

[Note: Prices of Moto Mods mentioned above are MRPs, consumers will get the discount during the end of the check-out process]

